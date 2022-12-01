Overview of Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD

Dr. Chirag Jhaveri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Jhaveri works at Seton Family of Doctors in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.