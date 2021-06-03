Overview of Dr. Chizoba Uzochukwu, DO

Dr. Chizoba Uzochukwu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uzochukwu works at WeCare Medical Associates LLC in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.