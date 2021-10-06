See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Cho May, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cho May, MD

Dr. Cho May, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. May works at Adventist Health Simi Valley Hospital in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. May's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Simi Valley Hospital
    2975 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 955-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

About Dr. Cho May, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1063805331
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Easton Hospital Drexel University Affiliate
Medical Education
  • MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cho May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. May has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. May works at Adventist Health Simi Valley Hospital in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. May’s profile.

Dr. May speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

