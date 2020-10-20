Overview of Dr. Chonglun Xie, MD

Dr. Chonglun Xie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Xie works at Lighthouse Internal Medicine & Pimary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.