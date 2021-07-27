Dr. Bergstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD
Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Bergstrom works at
Dr. Bergstrom's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants of Carolina PA1126 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-5722
-
2
Upstate Pharmaceutical Research1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 375-0912
-
3
Neurology Assoc. of Greenville1130 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-5722
-
4
Dennis J Doud MD PA435 Epting Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 Directions (864) 330-1979
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergstrom?
Awesome doctor!!! Thorough with expertise and excels in client service.
About Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346273596
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergstrom works at
Dr. Bergstrom has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.