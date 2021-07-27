Overview of Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD

Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Bergstrom works at Retina Consultants Of Carolina in Greenville, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC and Greenwood, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.