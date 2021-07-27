See All Ophthalmologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (10)
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD

Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Bergstrom works at Retina Consultants Of Carolina in Greenville, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC and Greenwood, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bergstrom's Office Locations

    Retina Consultants of Carolina PA
    1126 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 233-5722
    Upstate Pharmaceutical Research
    1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 375-0912
    Neurology Assoc. of Greenville
    1130 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 233-5722
    Dennis J Doud MD PA
    435 Epting Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 330-1979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Awesome doctor!!! Thorough with expertise and excels in client service.
    Michael Keller — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Chris Bergstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346273596
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bergstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergstrom has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

