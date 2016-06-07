Overview of Dr. Chris Magee, MD

Dr. Chris Magee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Major Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Magee works at Urology of Indiana LLC in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Shelbyville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.