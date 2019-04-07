Overview of Dr. Chris Raphtis, MD

Dr. Chris Raphtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.



Dr. Raphtis works at Warren Eye Center in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Erosion and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.