Dr. Chris Threatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chris Threatt, MD
Dr. Chris Threatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), San Mateo Medical Center, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Threatt works at
Dr. Threatt's Office Locations
Sequoia Urology Center570 Price Ave Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 465-6038
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- San Mateo Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I've had in my life, excellent person
About Dr. Chris Threatt, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- U CA Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Threatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Threatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Threatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Threatt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Threatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Threatt speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Threatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Threatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Threatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Threatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.