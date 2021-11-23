Overview of Dr. Chris Threatt, MD

Dr. Chris Threatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), San Mateo Medical Center, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Threatt works at Sequoia Urology Center in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.