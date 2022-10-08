Overview

Dr. Christa Malinak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Malinak works at Christa Malinak MD Family Practice LLC in Monongahela, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.