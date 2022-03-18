Dr. Christel Cuevas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuevas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christel Cuevas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christel Cuevas, MD
Dr. Christel Cuevas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Cuevas works at
Dr. Cuevas' Office Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - Bay Area7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 116, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3966
-
2
Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - 3rd St1202 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 201-6678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuevas?
Outstanding
About Dr. Christel Cuevas, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1366735375
Education & Certifications
- The University of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuevas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuevas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuevas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuevas works at
Dr. Cuevas has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuevas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cuevas speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuevas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuevas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuevas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuevas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.