Dr. Christel Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christel Keefe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christel Keefe, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Wright State University (SOM).
Dr. Keefe works at
Locations
-
1
Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic35 Michigan St NE Ste 1800, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keefe?
She is an excellent doctor! She listens and explains everything we need to know. She is kind, patient and we adore her.
About Dr. Christel Keefe, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1669616462
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (GME)
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (GME)
- Wright State University (SOM)
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keefe works at
Dr. Keefe has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.