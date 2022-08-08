Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Bailey, MD
Dr. Christian Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Healthpoint Medical Group Inc4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 200, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 264-6490
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
One of the kindest Dr’s we have ever meant. He answered every question so we understood everything. We would highly recommend Dr Bailey. Thank you for everything and Keeping us at ease.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.