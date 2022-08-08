Overview

Dr. Christian Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Healthpoint Medical Group Inc in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.