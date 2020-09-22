See All General Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Overview

Dr. Christian Birkedal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Baptist Health System

Dr. Birkedal works at AHMG Hospitalists in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    AdventHealth Daytona Beach
    301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 231-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exploratory Surgery Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 22, 2020
    DR. WAS AN IS VERY INFORMATIVE,ALONG WITH THE STAFF.
    Joseph G Caciopoli — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Christian Birkedal, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043205404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Health System
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Birkedal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birkedal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birkedal works at AHMG Hospitalists in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Birkedal’s profile.

    Dr. Birkedal has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birkedal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Birkedal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birkedal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birkedal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birkedal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

