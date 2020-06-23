Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrulio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD
Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Petrulio works at
Dr. Petrulio's Office Locations
-
1
Southcoast Health Hand Surgery300c Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable and very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427222595
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Hand Fellow
- Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Dr. Petrulio has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrulio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrulio speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrulio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrulio.
