Overview of Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD

Dr. Christian Petrulio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Petrulio works at Southcoast Health Hand Surgery in Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.