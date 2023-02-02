Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christie Moore, DO
Overview of Dr. Christie Moore, DO
Dr. Christie Moore, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Providence Genetic Risk Assessment West9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 261, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-6324
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore, is always kind and considerate. She is very knowledgeable and I trust her.
About Dr. Christie Moore, DO
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891727608
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
