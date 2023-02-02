Overview of Dr. Christie Moore, DO

Dr. Christie Moore, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Providence ONC/HEM Westside in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.