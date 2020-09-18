See All Oncologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Christina Bandera, MD

Oncology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christina Bandera, MD

Dr. Christina Bandera, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Bandera works at RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL BAYSIDE in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bandera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Medicine Collaborative
    146 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-7917
  2. 2
    Rhode Island Hospital
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-5943
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-7917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr. Bandera was one of the most compassionate doctor who went above and beyond to be sure that I was taken care of. She worked with my other surgeon Dr. Leslie Roth and the amazing work they did was amazing. I will forever give her a million stars for making me whole again.
    Robin L. Parker — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Christina Bandera, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1578506820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Bandera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandera works at RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL BAYSIDE in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Bandera’s profile.

    Dr. Bandera has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

