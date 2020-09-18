Dr. Christina Bandera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Bandera, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Bandera, MD
Dr. Christina Bandera, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Bandera's Office Locations
Womens Medicine Collaborative146 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7917
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5943Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-7917
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bandera was one of the most compassionate doctor who went above and beyond to be sure that I was taken care of. She worked with my other surgeon Dr. Leslie Roth and the amazing work they did was amazing. I will forever give her a million stars for making me whole again.
About Dr. Christina Bandera, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578506820
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandera has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bandera speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.