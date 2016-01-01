Dr. Christina Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Bauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Bauer, MD
Dr. Christina Bauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bauer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 300 E McBee Ave Fl 4, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 455-2888
-
3
Unc Hospitals Rehab Unit101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 843-8107
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauer?
About Dr. Christina Bauer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1912342742
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.