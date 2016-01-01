See All Gastroenterologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Christina Bauer, MD

Gastroenterology
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christina Bauer, MD

Dr. Christina Bauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bauer works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bauer's Office Locations

    Gastroenterology & Liver Center
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-2888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    300 E McBee Ave Fl 4, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-2888
    Unc Hospitals Rehab Unit
    101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 843-8107

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Christina Bauer, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912342742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

