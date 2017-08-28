Dr. Christina Ednalino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ednalino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Ednalino, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Ednalino, MD
Dr. Christina Ednalino, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ednalino works at
Dr. Ednalino's Office Locations
-
1
Division of Rheumatology865 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2550
-
2
Huntington Rheumatology734 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-1640
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ednalino?
Had my first appointment with Dr. Ednalino. Was very happy with her intake and her office staff. Overall satisfaction was excellent.
About Dr. Christina Ednalino, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467658534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ednalino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ednalino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ednalino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ednalino works at
Dr. Ednalino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ednalino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ednalino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ednalino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.