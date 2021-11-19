Dr. Christina Hui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Hui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Hui, MD
Dr. Christina Hui, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hui's Office Locations
- 1 2001 Santa Monica Blvd # 860WEST, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 301-7396
- 2 10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 320, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 929-7861
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two appointments with Dr Hui. I think the world of her. She patient and kind and never rushes me. I trust her advice completely.
About Dr. Christina Hui, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hui has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hui speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.
