Overview of Dr. Christina Lovato, MD

Dr. Christina Lovato, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lovato works at University Of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.