Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Christina Lovato, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (11)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christina Lovato, MD

Dr. Christina Lovato, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lovato works at University Of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of New Mexico Hospital
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-3840
  2. 2
    Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.
    3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4051
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital
  • Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 29, 2018
    I am an RN who accompanied one of my patients to a visit with Dr. Lovato. She was kind, patient, informative & very compassionate. She listened and responded to each concern my patient expressed. I am absolutely sure our visit (last of the day) went long, but Dr. Lovato never looked at her watch or rushed our patients. I highly recommend her!
    Linda-RN in Rio Communities, NM — Jul 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Lovato, MD
    About Dr. Christina Lovato, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750420741
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lovato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovato has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

