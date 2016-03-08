See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Christine Chan, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Chan, MD

Dr. Christine Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Fatima Med Sci Fdn and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Chan works at KidzMD in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KidzMD
    5979 Vineland Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 490-1046
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rapid Flu Test
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Rapid Flu Test
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 08, 2016
    As a new mother I really appreciated Dr. Chan-Ragazzo. She explained everything very well and even allowed me to text with questions. Great Pedatrician.
    Orlando, FL — Mar 08, 2016
    About Dr. Christine Chan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235199464
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides - Coney Island Hosp
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • Chinese Genl Hosp
    • Fatima Med Sci Fdn
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

