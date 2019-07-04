Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Duncan, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Marillac Campus8000 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 588-1227
Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates LLC305 NW Englewood Ct Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 453-7473
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Duncan is an outstanding person and doctor. She has excellent bedside manner and works very hard to relate to her patients. She always asks “what would you like to see happen with your medicine today?” And talks with you through the options so you both decide on the best solution. She listens to you and trusts you. She is a great doctor and I wouldn’t leave her for anything! I don’t know who you other people dealt with, and I’m sorry your experiences were bad, but it couldn’t have been this doctor because she goes above and beyond to help people. I would recommend her to ANYONE!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1629497391
- Psychiatry
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Antisocial Personality Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
