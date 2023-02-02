Dr. Christine Frissora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frissora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Frissora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Providers
Ratings & Reviews
On time, asked rights questions, gave me instructions in detail and on point and scheduled follow up to check status.
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colum-St Lukes RHC
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Cornell University / College Of Medicine
- Cornell
