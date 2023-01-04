Dr. Gourin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Gourin, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Gourin, MD
Dr. Christine Gourin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gourin works at
Dr. Gourin's Office Locations
-
1
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-0609Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gourin?
Dr. Gourin took time from her vacation to do my surgery. Wonderful person & highly skilled surgeon Who truly cares.
About Dr. Christine Gourin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720198161
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gourin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gourin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gourin works at
Dr. Gourin has seen patients for Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), Tonsillitis and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gourin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gourin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gourin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gourin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gourin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.