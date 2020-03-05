Overview of Dr. Christine Griswold, MD

Dr. Christine Griswold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Griswold works at Desert Women Care in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.