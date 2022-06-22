Dr. Christine Kannler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Kannler, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Kannler, MD is a Dermatologist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Kannler works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Dermatology Associates538 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 691-5690Wednesday8:45am - 3:45pm
-
2
Northeast Dermatology Associates138 Conant St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 691-5690
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kannler?
Top Notch - Dr Kannler and her Staff are Fantastic. Totally Recommend!!!
About Dr. Christine Kannler, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083681795
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kannler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kannler works at
Dr. Kannler has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.