Dr. Christine Kinnier, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Kinnier, MD
Dr. Christine Kinnier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKeesport, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinnier's Office Locations
- 1 500 Hospital Way, McKeesport, PA 15132 Directions (412) 672-3422
University of Pittsburgh Physician100 Delafield Rd Ste 113, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 782-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Kinnier, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
