Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD
Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lepoutre's Office Locations
Shady Grove Medical Center Laboratory1396 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 548-5805
- 2 4520 East West Hwy Ste 775, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (703) 812-4642
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I moved from Ohio to Maryland two years ago and was referred to Dr Lepoutre thru my insurance. She is an amazing doctor. She gave me back my life. She is a brilliant diagnostician. Would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
