Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Rockville, MD
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD

Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lepoutre works at Shady Grove Medical Center Laboratory in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Dr. Lepoutre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Medical Center Laboratory
    1396 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 548-5805
  2. 2
    4520 East West Hwy Ste 775, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 812-4642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Sep 06, 2019
    I moved from Ohio to Maryland two years ago and was referred to Dr Lepoutre thru my insurance. She is an amazing doctor. She gave me back my life. She is a brilliant diagnostician. Would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Amy M. — Sep 06, 2019
    About Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154392926
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

