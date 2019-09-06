Overview of Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD

Dr. Christine Lepoutre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lepoutre works at Shady Grove Medical Center Laboratory in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.