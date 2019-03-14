Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Boston Urogynecology Associates725 Concord Ave Ste 3300, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLaughlin performed a needle aspiration on my thyroid that was exceptionally well done. She was careful and reassuring while it was being done. She answered all my questions and was very kind. I really appreciated her attention.
About Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780684092
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- New England Deaconess Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
