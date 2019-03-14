See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD

Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. McLaughlin works at Boston Urogynecology Associates in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated
Office Locations

    Boston Urogynecology Associates
    725 Concord Ave Ste 3300, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 864-8822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 14, 2019
    Dr. McLaughlin performed a needle aspiration on my thyroid that was exceptionally well done. She was careful and reassuring while it was being done. She answered all my questions and was very kind. I really appreciated her attention.
    — Mar 14, 2019
    About Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780684092
    Fellowship
• Tufts Med Center

    • Tufts Med Center
    • New England Deaconess Hospital
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin works at Boston Urogynecology Associates in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. McLaughlin’s profile.

    Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

