Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD
Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd1503 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (239) 544-5770
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (386) 777-3056Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 404-2119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Oviedo1410 W Broadway St Ste 205, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (321) 306-4979Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (844) 986-3376
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 1151801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 306-5002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821286535
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Moorhead Dovre has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorhead Dovre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorhead Dovre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorhead Dovre.
