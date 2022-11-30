Overview

Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Moorhead Dovre works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd in The Villages, FL with other offices in Debary, FL, Ocala, FL, Oviedo, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

