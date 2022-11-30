See All Dermatologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Moorhead Dovre works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd in The Villages, FL with other offices in Debary, FL, Ocala, FL, Oviedo, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd
    1503 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 544-5770
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary
    2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 777-3056
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala
    1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 404-2119
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Oviedo
    1410 W Broadway St Ste 205, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-4979
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony
    340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
  6. 6
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-5002
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
• Ambetter
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1821286535
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorhead Dovre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moorhead Dovre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moorhead Dovre has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorhead Dovre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorhead Dovre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorhead Dovre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorhead Dovre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorhead Dovre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

