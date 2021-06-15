Overview of Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD

Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.



Dr. Tangredi works at East Carolina Neurology Inc in Greenville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.