Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (24)
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD

Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Allmon works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allmon's Office Locations

    Carrollton Office
    4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-1334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    5757 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-5502
    OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-5502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Dr. Allmon showed compassion during my visit today that I am not accustomed to with surgeons or physicians.
    Bonnie Bolina — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Allmon, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Korean
    Education & Certifications

    • The Hand Center of San Antonio
    • University of Maryland & Shock Trauma Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allmon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Allmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

