Dr. Christopher Bajzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bajzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Bajzer works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Bajzer, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajzer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajzer has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.