Overview of Dr. Christopher Baker, MD

Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.