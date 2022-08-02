See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Dr. Bruce works at Christopher Bruce, MD in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Bruce, MD
    708 N Shady Retreat Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 863-8287
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487743027
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruce works at Christopher Bruce, MD in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bruce’s profile.

    Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

