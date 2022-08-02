Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Bruce works at
Locations
Christopher Bruce, MD708 N Shady Retreat Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 863-8287Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Pleased with the professionalism of Dr Bruce and his office staff during my colonoscopy office visit and procedure. Highly recommend. Thank you
About Dr. Christopher Bruce, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487743027
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.