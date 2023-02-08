Overview of Dr. Christopher Buchanan, MD

Dr. Christopher Buchanan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.



Dr. Buchanan works at USMD Cleburne Clinic in Cleburne, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.