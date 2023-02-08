Dr. Christopher Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Buchanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Buchanan, MD
Dr. Christopher Buchanan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.
Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations
USMD Cleburne Clinic1301 W Henderson St Ste A, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 730-4114
USMD Grandbury Clinic1209 Medical Plaza Ct, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 778-9569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Urology exam that led to a scope procedure. Dr Buchanan recommended a green light laser with excellent results.
About Dr. Christopher Buchanan, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1194728865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buchanan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.