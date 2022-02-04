See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.9 (33)
Map Pin Small San Luis Obispo, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM

Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Hospital

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Byrne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1551 Bishop St Ste 210, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
  2. 2
    Coast Ambulatory Surgery Center
    Coast Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1101 Las Tablas Rd Ste K, Templeton, CA 93465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 04, 2022
    I am suffering from bone spurs, recovery from a broken ankle, in addition to a torn ligament that's attached to my outer ankle. Due to the above the right ankle has moderate to edema.
    Sherri Smith — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1982701272
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Hospital
    • University of California Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

