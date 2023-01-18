Dr. Colglazier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Colglazier, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Colglazier, MD
Dr. Christopher Colglazier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Colglazier's Office Locations
Tristate Arthritis & Rheumatology Psc2616 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The Best
About Dr. Christopher Colglazier, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colglazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Colglazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Colglazier has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colglazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colglazier speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Colglazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colglazier.
Dr. Colglazier offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.