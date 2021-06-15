See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD

Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Driscoll Childrens Hospital.

Dr. Comstock works at Driscoll Children s Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Comstock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Driscoll Children s Hospital
    3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 694-4320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Driscoll Childrens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Spine Deformities
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Spine Deformities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Great doctor. Takes time to explain condition and options.
    — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376509125
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Comstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comstock works at Driscoll Children s Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Comstock’s profile.

    Dr. Comstock has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Comstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comstock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

