Overview of Dr. Christopher Courtney, MD
Dr. Christopher Courtney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Louisiana State University - Shreveport and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Courtney works at
Dr. Courtney's Office Locations
-
1
Christopher Courtney, MD3601 S Clarkson St Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80113
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Courtney?
Dr. Christopher Courtney is very professional, kind, and very nice. He answers all the questions, never objects to them. He has a very good approach to your well-being. His team members are very helpful, and very kind. I highly recommend Dr. Courtney to my family and friends. Please consider Dr. Christopher Courtney for your appointments. Thank you. Sincerely, Marie
About Dr. Christopher Courtney, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1033111620
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Louisiana State University - Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Courtney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courtney works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.