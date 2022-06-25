Overview of Dr. Mauricio Waintrub, MD

Dr. Mauricio Waintrub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Waintrub works at Rocky Mountain Internal Medicine in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Strasburg, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.