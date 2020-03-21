Overview of Dr. Christopher Courtney, DO

Dr. Christopher Courtney, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Courtney works at United Hospital Center Orthopaedics in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.