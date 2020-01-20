See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Christopher Craft, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (88)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Craft, MD

Dr. Christopher Craft, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Craft works at Christopher Craft MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Craft's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Infectious Diseases
    8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 112, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2020
    I'm so happy to have chosen Dr. Craft to perform my surgery. He is amazing!!! And the staff is wonderful! I had my Tummy Tuck a month a go and I feel great. I have not felt any pain, He uses Exparel to keep the surgical area anesthetized for 3 days after surgery plus traditional medications to control pain and this works great. He answered my messages whenever I had any concerns, which made me feel very safe and calm. He is kind, compassionate and professional. My scar is a very thin line. I'm still swollen but can notice the great improvement in my body shape. I must especially mention the nurse Rebeca who helped me a lot throughout the process with great affection and professionalism. Dr. Craft and his team are the best of the best!
    Yordania — Jan 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Craft, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Craft, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053533653
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill
    Residency
    • General Surgery/ Trauma Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Craft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

