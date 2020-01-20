Dr. Christopher Craft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Craft, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Craft, MD
Dr. Christopher Craft, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Craft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Craft's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Infectious Diseases8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 112, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craft?
I'm so happy to have chosen Dr. Craft to perform my surgery. He is amazing!!! And the staff is wonderful! I had my Tummy Tuck a month a go and I feel great. I have not felt any pain, He uses Exparel to keep the surgical area anesthetized for 3 days after surgery plus traditional medications to control pain and this works great. He answered my messages whenever I had any concerns, which made me feel very safe and calm. He is kind, compassionate and professional. My scar is a very thin line. I'm still swollen but can notice the great improvement in my body shape. I must especially mention the nurse Rebeca who helped me a lot throughout the process with great affection and professionalism. Dr. Craft and his team are the best of the best!
About Dr. Christopher Craft, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1053533653
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill
- General Surgery/ Trauma Surgery
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craft accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craft works at
Dr. Craft speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.