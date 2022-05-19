Overview of Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD

Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine|MD Summa Cum Laude and is affiliated with Mcleod Loris Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at McLeod Vascular Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.