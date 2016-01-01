Overview

Dr. Christopher D'Haem, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Carson City, MI. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. D'Haem works at Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute in Carson City, MI with other offices in Charlotte, MI, Owosso, MI, Saint Johns, MI, Williamston, MI, Ionia, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.