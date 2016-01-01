Dr. D'Haem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher D'Haem, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher D'Haem, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Carson City, MI. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Carson City401 E Elm St, Carson City, MI 48811 Directions (989) 584-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Eaton321 E Harris St, Charlotte, MI 48813 Directions (517) 541-5840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Owosso300 Health Park Dr Ste 301, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-3613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - St Johns901 S Oakland St Ste 101, Saint Johns, MI 48879 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Williamston301 WILLIAMSTON CENTER RD, Williamston, MI 48895 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Ionia Hospital3565 S State Rd, Ionia, MI 48846 Directions (616) 523-1460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher D'Haem, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. D'Haem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Haem has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Haem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Haem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Haem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Haem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Haem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.