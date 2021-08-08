Dr. Christopher Duma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Duma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Duma, MD
Dr. Christopher Duma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Duma works at
Dr. Duma's Office Locations
-
1
Mitochon Systems3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-6787
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duma?
Dr Duma is a wonderful caring doctor. I had surgery for hydrocephalus and it was a great experience. My appointments were on time and his staff was great and very responsive.
About Dr. Christopher Duma, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306870845
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh, Presbyterian Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duma works at
Dr. Duma has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duma speaks French.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Duma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.