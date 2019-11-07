Dr. Christopher Dyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dyas, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Dyas, MD
Dr. Christopher Dyas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Dyas' Office Locations
Southeastern Surgical Specialists1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 438-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dyas has helped me immensely. I am a stage four colon and liver cancer survivor that had sever hernia problems after several surgery’s in the middle of my stomach. The biggest being almost 6 inches across. I now am fixed up with a flat stomach. Thanks again Dr Dyas.
About Dr. Christopher Dyas, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Dyas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyas has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyas.
