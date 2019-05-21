Overview

Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Mission Health in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.