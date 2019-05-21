Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Mission Surgery14 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 252-3366
Pardee Bariatrics and General Surgery2695 Hendersonville Rd Ste 132, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 694-8436
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Most incredible surgeon ever! I owe him big time for my new life with no complications or regret. What a genius surgeon and caring human being. If you want the BEST then got to Dr. Edwards. Thank you!
About Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851319966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Memorial Med Center
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
