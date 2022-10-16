See All Ophthalmologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Christopher Estopinal, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Estopinal, MD

Dr. Christopher Estopinal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Estopinal works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Estopinal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Eye Institute - Reynolds Crossing
    6946 Forest Ave # 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-2020
  2. 2
    Short Pump/Town Center West
    12018 W Broad St Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-4200
  3. 3
    Virginia Eye Institute - Reynolds Crossing
    6946 Forest Ave # 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-2020
  4. 4
    Virginia Eye Institute
    400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer

Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Trachoma
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2022
    I began seeing Dr. Estopinal because of his experience with corneal issues. He is very knowledgeable and takes time to explain my condition and my treatment options. Could not have had a more pleasant and pain free cataract surgery. Will definitely have him do my cornea transplant in the future.
    Susan — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Estopinal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760778401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kellogg Eye Ctr/U Mich
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Eye Inst|Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    • Exempla St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Estopinal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estopinal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Estopinal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Estopinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Estopinal has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estopinal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Estopinal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estopinal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estopinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estopinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

