Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (398)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD

Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Farrell works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Meningiomas
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Meningiomas

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 398 ratings
    Patient Ratings (398)
    5 Star
    (373)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2020
    Dr Farrell is such an amazing caring doctor. He listens and takes his time to explain everything to u in full detail. He recently removed a 2.3cm acoustic neuroma from my brain and did a fantastic job!! No facial weakness whatsoever which was my worst fear and he checked on me every chance he could. If anyone has any kind of brand tumor especially an acoustic neuroma tumor I highly, highly suggest dr Christopher Farrell! Him and his team are literally the best!! You u wont be disappointed. Thanks again dr Farrell!
    Lea bressi — Feb 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922134394
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Emory University Hospital
    • Emory University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

